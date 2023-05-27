Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

