One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 224,744 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.41.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.