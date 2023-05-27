Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.