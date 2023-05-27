Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending



Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

