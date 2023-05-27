Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.