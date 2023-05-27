Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 128,829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $29.70 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $914.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Bancorp

In related news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $152,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.