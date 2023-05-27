Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 208.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.