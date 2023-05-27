Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.2 %

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

OTTR stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.