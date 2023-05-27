Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.