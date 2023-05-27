Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 529 ($6.58) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.22) to GBX 400 ($4.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

LON ONT opened at GBX 262.40 ($3.26) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,624.00. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.63).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.