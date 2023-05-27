Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Michael S. Karr Sells 12,848 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

