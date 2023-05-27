Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.19.

PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $217.05. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $384,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

