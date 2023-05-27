Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,195 shares of company stock worth $162,738. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

