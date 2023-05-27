Perseverance Asset Management International Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perseverance Asset Management International raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.2% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 397,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 753,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 46,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 38,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

