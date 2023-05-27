Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 226 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 231 ($2.87) to GBX 226 ($2.81) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of PHLLF stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

