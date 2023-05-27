Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,693,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,139,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 815,597 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

