Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,069 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 1,750 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

