Piper Sandler Cuts Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $13.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $330.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,883,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.