Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 357,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 million, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 678.62%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

