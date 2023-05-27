Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,691,038.95 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

