Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,691,038.95 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of PCOR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
See Also
