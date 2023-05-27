Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $294,270.10 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Fu sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $294,270.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Procore Technologies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.