Prudential PLC Has $33.35 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

