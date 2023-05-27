PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,354,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTC opened at $131.03 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

