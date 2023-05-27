Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 1,863.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
