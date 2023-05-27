Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 1,863.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

