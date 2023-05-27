Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,475 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Purple Innovation by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

In related news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Carter Pate bought 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Demartini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,207.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 228,624 shares of company stock worth $643,567. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

