Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

