Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,236 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,283.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEP opened at $20.65 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -352.42%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

