Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,304,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,361,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.