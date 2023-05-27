Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

