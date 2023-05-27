Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,152 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UGI were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

