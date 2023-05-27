Raymond James & Associates Buys 45,630 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 106,184 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 241,559 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

