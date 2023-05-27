Raymond James & Associates Buys 79,646 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Insider Activity

United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

