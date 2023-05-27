Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $106.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

