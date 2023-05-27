Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 698,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BGY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

