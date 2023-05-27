Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trimble by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.