Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 578,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Dorman Products by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 161,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.