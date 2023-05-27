Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

