Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $503.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.59 and a 200-day moving average of $421.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

