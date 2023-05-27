Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in América Móvil by 128.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AMX opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.