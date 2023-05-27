Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWX opened at $64.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.