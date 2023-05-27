Raymond James & Associates Has $2.95 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

See Also

