Raymond James & Associates Has $2.97 Million Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 216,642 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ISD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

