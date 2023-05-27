Raymond James & Associates Has $3.05 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Envista were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

