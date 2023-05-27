Raymond James & Associates Has $3.06 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.02.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.