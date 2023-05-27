Raymond James & Associates Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.