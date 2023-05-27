Raymond James & Associates Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cabot were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CBT opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

