Raymond James & Associates Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

