Raymond James & Associates Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chewy were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Argus began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

