Raymond James & Associates Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

