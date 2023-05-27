Raymond James & Associates Has $3.26 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

